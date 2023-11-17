International Bandy Federation cancels 2024 World Championships

The 2024 Men’s and Women’s IIHF World Championships have been cancelled. This is reported on website International Bandy Federation (FIB).

“It is unfortunate that the FIB must acknowledge that clubs and national associations that initially expressed interest in organizing tournaments have subsequently decided not to do so,” the FIB said in a statement. It is noted that the federation will focus on holding world championships in 2025.