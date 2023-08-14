IIHF denied CSKA registration of Fedotov and disqualified the hockey player

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has disqualified CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov. This is reported on site organizations.

The suspension is valid for four months, starting September 1st. The IIHF also refused CSKA to register a contract with Fedotov for the new season of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) and imposed a ban on international transfers until August 10, 2024. It is noted that Fedotov’s agreement with the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League (NHL) is valid.

On July 31, TSN journalist Darren Draeger reported that the NHL and Philadelphia believe that the agreement with the Russian should be terminated because he missed the 2022/2023 season due to military service. The player’s agent said that Fedotov is ready to accept any decision of the IIHF on this issue.

On July 1, Fedotov signed a contract with CSKA. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league is unhappy with the decision, as it violates the goaltender’s current deal with Philadelphia.

In May 2022, Fedotov signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia. In July of the same year, the hockey player was detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of evading military service. After that, the player was sent to serve in the Russian Navy, and his contract with the American team was automatically extended for a year.