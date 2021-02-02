The 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship will be hosted by Latvia alone. This is reported on website International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The organization noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to minimize international travel of teams and hold the tournament in one country. The decision on the presence of spectators at the matches will be made later.

All meetings of the tournament will take place in two ice rinks in Riga, and 16 participating teams will stay in one hotel. The schedule of games will be drawn up later.

On January 18, it became known that Belarus was deprived of the right to host the 2021 World Cup. The IIHF attributed the decision to the failure to guarantee the safety of the tournament participants and fans. It was originally planned that the tournament will take place in Belarus and Latvia from May 21 to June 6.