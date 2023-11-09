Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 16:07

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) projects that economic growth in the United States will be 2% in 2023, while global growth will be 2.9% in the same comparison. According to the institution, both projections are above the International Monetary Fund (IMF) consensus of 1.5% and 2.7%, respectively.

According to a report, global growth is comparable to the advance of the decade before the coronavirus pandemic, which indicates that activity has returned to the pre-covid trend.

For Brazil, the projection is for an increase of 2.4%. For the euro zone, the forecast is for an increase of 0.6%. China is expected to grow 4.8%.

Furthermore, Argentina’s economy is forecast to contract by 1.3% this year. The country, according to analysis, is expected to go through a “deep recession” in 2024, “as the drop in domestic demand reduces the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”.