Brazil is among the countries that have demonstrated the most robust and effective practices in relations with international creditors, according to a survey by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) that evaluated the measures of 50 nations. On a scale of 50, the country received a score of 47.5, considerably above the average (34.1).

The assessment includes criteria such as debt transparency and information dissemination. According to the IIF, there has been a “significant improvement” in these practices since last year, given the greater engagement of sub-Saharan African economies with investors.



