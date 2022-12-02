The trade association IIDEA expressed great satisfaction with what the said Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano on thevideo game industryin yesterday’s hearing at the Culture Commissions of the Chamber and Senate in joint session relating to the programmatic lines of your Ministry.

Sangiuliano: “The video game industry in Italy represents a highly specialized sector in the technological, artistic and design fields, with around 2 billion of related activities. A cultural product that assumes centrality especially in this phase of public intervention in the processes of digitization of assets. One can think of a strengthening of the tax credit for the video game industry now provided by the Ministry of Culture, increasing its capacity“.

According to IIDEA it is an important sign of openness towards industry, in line with the indications of the recent resolution of the European Parliament on esports and video games, and hopes it will be a prelude to greater attention by the Italian Government towards the development potential of the sector in our country.