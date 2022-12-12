The association IIDEA presented today on the occasion of the seventh edition of the States General of the Digital School two tools that will help Italian teachers to use video games in schools for educational purposes, making the international experience of Game-based Learning (GBL) its own: the manual “Using educational video games in the classroom: guidelines for successful learning outcomes” and the in-depth study “Learning with video games in the classroom: practical advice and examples for Italian teachers”

There presentation it took place during a workshop held today 12 December 2022 at the Bergamo Fair. The event saw the participation of Thalita Malagò – General Manager of IIDEA, Raffaele Nardella – Teacher of the Lombardy Territorial Training Team (MI), Instructional Designer and Lara Oliveti – CEO and Co-founder Melazeta with the moderation of Davide Coero Borga of RAI CULTURA.

“Video games have already entered Italian schools for several years both on the initiative of individual teachers and as part of official projects. In both cases, the observation of the effects of playful activity in terms of motivation and learning outcomes and the recognition of the video game as a cultural form, have been essential conditions for success”, commented Thalita Malagò, General Manager of IIDEA. “Our hope is that thanks to the dissemination of these materials, there will be the possibility of promoting a more systematic practice that allows Italian schools to align themselves with the international experience in terms of using video games as a learning support tool” .

We read i details on the two texts:

Of the manual, produced internationally by Games in Schools – the ISFE and European Schoolnet project which aims to train teachers of primary and secondary schools throughout Europe in the use of video games as digital learning environments for their students – IIDEA has created the Italian version, which contains guidelines for using educational video games in the classroom with the aim of achieving successful learning outcomes.

The study was instead carried out by Manuela Cantoia, associate professor of Applied Cognitive Psychology at the eCampus University, with the contribution of Massimiliano Andreoletti of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and Andrea Tinterri of the University of Foggia, and presents advice and practical examples for Italian teachers who want to bring video games into the classroom.

You can download both from this address.