Through a press release, IIDEA is proud to announce the winners of the Italian Esports Awards (IEA), the award that celebrates the excellence of the world of eSports in Italy, whose awards ceremony was held last night in OGR Torino, the location hosting the third edition of Round One.

The evening, in the presence of professionals representing the main players in the sector, was conducted by Bryan Ronzani – radio speaker, presenter of the major esports and gaming events in Italy and founder of The Box, the first lateshow on Twitch – and Virginia Gambatesaaka Kafkanya – content creator specializing in everything that is pop culture, from drawing to cinema to videogames, but also a professional dubbing, face of the Sofa & Popcorn series on Insanity Page and of programs such as Twitch Dire Europeani on RDS Next.

The jury of the Italian Esports Awards, composed of Alessandro “Stermy” Avallone, Cecilia “Aithusa” Ciocchetti, Dimitri “Noodlez” Zografos, Francesco “Deugemo” Lombardo, Riccardo “Tropic” Lichene, Selene “Nancydrew” Mauretto and Simone “AKirA” Trimarchi , selected the winners of each of the competing categories, with the exception of the People’s Choice: Esports Game of the Year which was chosen by the public.

In the category Best Italian Competitive Team Macko Esports excelled, while the prize Best Italian Organization, novelty of this edition, has been assigned to Reply Totem. The statuette of Best Italian Player it went into the hands of Marco “Vengeur” Ragusa. The Best Italian Caster of these Italian Esports Awards is Roberto “Kenrhen” Prampolini. In the new category Best Gaming Audio Campaignwhich awarded the best activation on Spotify, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia (PlayStation) excelled with its Gran Turismo 7 Project. Best Italian Event Rainbow Six Siege’s PG Nationals prevailed; for the category Best Italian Commercial Activation the choice fell on Gucci x FACEIT with the FACEIT Gaming Academy. Among the finalists of the Best Italian Content Creator Riccardo “Piz” Pizzinelli was crowned winner; among the titles in the running to decree theEsports Game of the Year has excelled Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Also this year the public had the opportunity to elect the People’s Choice: Esports Game of the Year. Fans voted through the event website for one of the ten titles vying for the award – the most broadcast games on Twitch in 2021 from the top 10,000 Italian-language channels sorted by hours watched – and elected Valorant as best esports game of the year.