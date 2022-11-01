The big leap after the big leaps (triple): Emmanuel Ihemeje, an Italian of Nigerian parents who has been living and athletics in the United States since 2019, left university early to become a professional. Paolo Banchero model under the basket, so to speak. Hoping that the results will be the same as the new NBA star, choice n. 1 of the last draft, an iradiddio in the first games of the season with Orlando, The decision, overseas, has important consequences. Ihemeje, 24 years old from Bergamo from Verdellino, in July fifth at the World Cup, has changed his life.