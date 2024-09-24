As the Latino population grows in the United States, so does the use of Spanish. Today, 42 million people in the United States speak Spanish as their native languagea reality that has been leveraged by media outlets, journalists and content creators, adapting to the needs of this growing audience.

And the data has confirmed that they are on the right track. According to the latest report from the Instituto Cervantes, by 2060, the United States will become the country with the second largest number of Spanish speakers in the world. It is projected that 27.5% of the US population will be of Hispanic origin, which reaffirms the crucial role of generating quality information in Spanish.

In this context, projects such as Radio Ambulante have been pioneers in telling the stories of Latin America for this Spanish-speaking audience. For more than a decade, this podcast has produced more than 260 episodes in more than 20 countries such as Cuba, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and more, becoming one of the most ambitious audio journalism projects in the region.

Since its creation in 2012, it has focused on the production of stories that address various social, cultural and political issues in Latin America, and has been recognized with prestigious journalism awards, including the Gabriel García Márquez Award in the Innovation category in 2014, the Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Best Foreign Language Documentary Award in 2017 and the iHeart Radio Award as Best Spanish-Language Podcast.

However, generating the necessary resources for each episode has been a challenge each season. During their multiple fundraising campaigns, thousands of people who are part of their community have donated to support the production of their stories through their membership program, but today they have taken a step further to finance the journalism they do.

With the announcement of its 14th season, Radio Ambulante Studios (RAS) has revealed this Tuesday, September 24, a strategic agreement that will lead to podcast multi-award-winning, along with its weekly news series The Thread and its documentary series channel Centralto the network My Culture from iHeartMedia, the distributor of podcasts number one according to Podtrac.

My Cultura Podcast Networkwas created in May 2021, hosts successful podcasts such as Connections with Eva Longoria, Princess of South Beach with Rachel Zegler and Sheryl Rubio, Wrestling with Freddie with Freddie Prinze Jr., and many more. Under this new collaboration, the two companies will develop and co-produce two new shows over the next two years.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new stage in the development of Radio Ambulante Studios,” said RAS executive producer and host Daniel Alarcón. “iHeart and My Cultura will put our three podcasts in front of potentially huge audiences, allowing our journalism to have an even greater impact for Latino and Spanish-speaking audiences everywhere.”

For her part, Gisselle Bances, director of My Cultura for iHeartMedia, expressed her enthusiasm about the start of this collaboration. “They have created Spanish-language content of remarkable quality that, time and again, delivers extraordinary stories, allowing our community to learn more about Latin America. We are excited to join forces and help expand the reach of these stories, and others, across the network.” My Cultura Podcast Network” he said.

From now on, the productions of Radio Ambulante Studios and all the programs of the My Cultura Podcast Network will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere you listen to them podcasts.