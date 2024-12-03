After warming up, dressing and standing next to Jesús Navas and the fourth referee to go out onto the field, García Pimienta decided to turn to Agoumé and send the Nigerian to the bench.



12/03/2024



Updated at 12:19 p.m.





He Seville faced on Monday the Osasuna on matchday 15 of LaLiga EA Sports. The team of Garcia Pimienta could not get the three points at stake. Before Budimir managed to overtake the Navarrese team, but Dodi Lukebakio He managed to equalize the match shortly after. In the final stretch of the match, the Sevilla coach wanted to give the team a new look in attack and thought of resorting to Kelechi Iheanacho for this, but finally the Nigerian striker was left without jumping onto the field, showing anger in his gestures.

After warming up on the sideline, prepare to go out and stand next to the fourth referee and Jesus Navas to take the field, García Pimienta finally decided to send him back to the bench due to the physical problems he registered Sambi Lokonga who, at the expense of undergoing the pertinent medical tests, “There should be no injury” according to the coach.

Given the setback suffered by the Belgian midfielder, he finally took to the field Lucien Agoumewho was returning from suspension. Iheanacho, with a serious, upset expression, redirected himself to the bench, running out of minutes, as also happened in Montjuic when he was also going to play and Suso was injured, cutting his appearance short.

Kelechi Iheanacho links like this two consecutive games without having minutes. The forward, who arrived this summer after finishing his contract with Leicester City, has participated in eight official matches with Sevilla, managing to score two goals in the victory in the second round of the cup against the modest Las Rozas of Tercera RFEF.