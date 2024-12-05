

12/06/2024



He Seville managed to defeat Olot as a visitor (1-3) and thus access the next round of the Copa del Rey. Garcia Pimienta He sought to ensure that several of the less common players had the option of earning more minutes and one of those who is not usually a starter but on this occasion was part of the starting eleven was Kelechi Iheanachoa footballer who has found his salvation in this competition. This Thursday he scored again.

The Nigerian striker who arrived in Nervión last summer has already scored three goals in two cup games. The rivals have not been the most demanding since Sevilla has so far beaten a club from the Third RFEF (Las Rozas) and another from the Second RFEF (Olot), but the Nigerian has at least managed to see the goal, something he is still looking to do. in LaLiga.

In the second half, beyond his goal, he had up to two important scoring options. In the first, after picking up a ball on the sideline, he looked for a more centered position and launched a great shot that narrowly missed the local goal. In the second he managed to score after a good cross from the wing by Valentín Barco. After that, another cross from the Argentine, also with a lot to prove, did not find a successful shot from the Nigerian who, in addition to his goal and the actions described, showed the attitude required to begin to reverse his situation.

Isaac continues to be the starter up front despite the fact that he has not managed to score in the first 15 days of LaLiga and Kelechi Iheanacho is opposed to acting as real competition at the same time that the winter transfer market approaches in which Sevilla will look for a way to be able to incorporate a new forward who will raise the general level in this area of ​​the pitch.