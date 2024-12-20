Kelechi Iheanacho already knows, through its agents, that Sevilla will try to find a way out for him in January. The Nigerian striker, starter in the last League match sanction of Isaac Romerohas not performed at the expected level in these months and the decision of the Sevillistas has not been long in coming. However, it will not be easy to place a footballer who He has not proven to be at the level for a Spanish League teamalthough it continues to maintain a certain name for championships with a somewhat lower level. That’s what you expect Victor Orta and his team, who have already found the replacement that their current economic situation allows them to (JuninhoQarabag striker) and now they are negotiating so that all operations fit in a timely manner. With the salary cap so tight, no missteps are allowed. The operation that reaches its final phase must be supported by the certainty that the new incorporation can be registered.

While, Iheanacho remains calm and continues working as if nothing had happened with Sevilla. He looked comfortable during training on Friday with his teammates. There are always French-speaking players like Lukebakio, Sambi Lokonga or Idumbo. In games with Sevilla he has not hidden the frustration he carries for not playing at the level that everyone expected of him. He even went so far as to say: “When you are not at your best, at your peak, you look very tough.” The African attacker is having a hard time and now the time has come to convince him that the best thing for all parties is for him to leave the team as soon as possible. In January.

Regarding this situation, Xavi García PimientaSevilla coach, spoke at the press conference prior to the Bernabéu match. The Catalan recognizes that his forward “trains well” and that he is “very loved and respected by his teammates”, but that he does not have the continuity to “perform better”: “For whatever reason, he is not having the minutes that make you have continuity and perform better. When you give everything you have, even if things don’t work out, I can’t tell you anything. We are here to help you. Isaac has played much more than him and that affects him. If you decide to go on the market, an offer comes up or anything… I am happy with him. “That can be turned around, everything will depend on us talking and looking for the best solution.”

He Nigerian’s contract is two yearswith a third conditional on the number of games, does not completely condemn Sevilla when it comes to finding a destination for him, although it will be in the hands of the player himself and his agents. Here the hand of Víctor Orta must come in, who knew the player from his time in England, and the formula he uses to convince him that it is better for him to leave Sevilla, since he has lost the confidence of the coach and his own stands. You will travel safely to Santiago Bernabéualthough forwards from the reserve team, like García Pascual, who is still in the first team, have already advanced him in his coach’s preferences. Iheanacho knows he has to pack his bags. It is up to Sevilla and its agents to find a destination.