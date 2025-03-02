



Kelechi Iheanacho He did not meet expectations during the first part of the season. The Nigerian tip arrived free last summer to Seville And it came out as ceded during the month of January, arriving at the Middlesbrough of the second English division. He has not had a simple landing on his return to the islands, but last Saturday he had a mood push with The victory achieved by his team he felt participant.

Michael Carrickhis coach at the Middlesbrough, has had confidence in him from the first moment and made him a starter to arrive, but his performance was not expected and last week he was not part of the initial eleven for the first time running out of minutes. Nor did the Nigerian battering in the clash last Saturday, but contributed decisively in the minutes in which he was on the Cèsped.

With 0-0 on the scoreboard Middlesbrough-Derby CountyCarrick took advantage of Iheanacho in the 72nd minute of the game and a few minutes later the final 1-0 would arrive in which the tip participated. After a recovery, the ball, rained, fell to Iheanacho, but his shot hit a rival defender. After the rejection of the ball was picked up by the Irish Azaz, who made the goal of La Victoria. Shortly after he would also enable a partner who crashed his shot in the rival goal stick.

Iheanacho, who at the moment has participated in four meetings with the Middlesbrough without having scored, will return in summer to Sevilla, since he has a contract with the nervous club Until 2026. With the Nervionans in the first season section he scored Three goals (all in Cup) in eleven games.