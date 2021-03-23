Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Emirati composer Ihab Darwish leads 128 musicians from 20 countries to play 13 symphonies under the title “stories”, in a captivating style that sheds light on the different musical customs and cultures in all continents, within the exclusive digital productions and costs of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2021, performed by the Beethoven Academy Orchestra With Maestro Thomas Tokarish, Fox Chamber Choir, Tenor Jose Cora, in addition to the participation of a constellation of the most important international musicians and bands, including: Sarah Anden, the Japanese Kodō drum band, the traditional South African band, flamenco and guitar player Carlos Piniana, and the clarinet player Kinan Al-Azma.

Global platform

Hoda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, founder of the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, founder and artistic director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “The festival seeks to consolidate the position of the UAE as an incubator for creative people, and as a sustainable global platform for cultural development and a renaissance based on renewed thought, innovation and free expression, by investing in exceptional youth and talents.” , Adding that the launch of the symphonic work “Hikayat” by Emirati composer Ihab Darwish as part of the festival’s production reflects our support for Emirati creators, and our commitment to introducing the pioneering musical experiences that carry to the world the values ​​of peace, tolerance and cultural dialogue adopted by the UAE. She emphasized that broadcasting “stories” virtually stems from our vision of the continuation of the artistic movement in light of the pandemic, in addition to keeping pace with the digital transformation in the arts, by relying on the latest technologies that integrate the playing of participants from different locations around the world to form a unique international orchestral work together.

Hope for the future

Regarding the “tales” symphony, the Emirati composer, Ihab Darwish, said: “I constantly experiment with different types of musical instruments and time frames in composing music. The experimental nature of the” tales “pieces is inspired by my hope for a better future and my belief in common human values.

He added, “Since my first performance and participation in the Abu Dhabi Festival, the way in which shows can be organized and presented has changed due to the pandemic. However, the deep emotional impact of music and its ability to calm down is more important than ever,” stressing that thanks to the digital transmission of “stories” pieces It will be available to audiences around the world, which is a great advantage.

“I am happy to be part of this project that unites people through music in these exceptional circumstances,” said Tenor Jose Cora.

“Ihab Darwish’s music is wonderful,” said Takuru Susaki, head of the Japanese drum group “Kudo”.

“I am delighted to return to the Abu Dhabi Festival this year, through this wonderful cooperation with composer and friend Ihab Darwish,” said Kinan Al-Azmeh, a famous clarinet player.