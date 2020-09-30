Andre Iguodala turned 36 on January 28, in the middle of his 16th season in the NBA … one in which he had not yet debuted. The forward, future Hall of Famer, left the Warriors last summer after playing the last five Finals with them in a row, winning three of them and making up what has been one of the greatest dynasties in history. One that will try to bloom again next year if Curry returns to his best., Klay is shown recovered from the Achilles tendon and Draymond forgets a season in which he has neither been nor expected. Everything with Andrew Wiggins, whatever they catch from the draft … and, in principle, without an Iguodala that just landed in Florida received a contract extension for two seasons at a rate of 30 million dollars (the second, team option) . All this after a year in which it has taken 17 million after not debuting until February 9, after going without playing for some Grizzlies who did not want him and in which he himself did not want to be, finally forcing a transfer desired by both parties (one for not eating his contract and the other for being in an aspiring team) and that led the star to a franchise with a lot of recent history but with which few counted for the Finals. They were going to be a tough opponent in the playoffs, yes, but …

But in the end, bubble through, the Heat are back in the Finals and Iguodala, too. After being inactive from June 13 (Finals game 6 against the Raptors) to February 9, Iggy reached the playoffs having played 21 games of regular season, only 14 before the break. But there he is, one more year, in the fight for the title, in a last round that leaves him at the gates of his fourth championship and, of course, against the man he has faced in four of his five Finals: LeBron James. That nemesis that he defended like no one in 2015, something that brought him a Finals MVP that constitutes his greatest success as a professional in a career that, let’s not forget, includes an All Star (2012), selections in the first and second defensive quintet, an Olympic gold in London with one of the largest talent pools in history and, of course, three champion rings. All this for a man who has experienced success in the final part of his sporting life, arriving at the Warriors with 31 years and accepting a substitute role radically different from the one he had had as a franchise player in a Sixers in which he was called to collect the legacy of Allen Iverson but of which he did not collect anything. It was in Golden State, in a different but essential role, where he has forged a legend that has catapulted him to that place where the most respected men of a competition that does not wait for anyone move. But, you know, Iguodala does not need to be expected.

Iguodala left the Warriors as a result of Kevin Durant’s departure to the Nets. When this last move became a fact, they tried to get something in return, and signed a D’Angelo Russell who was going to leave Brooklyn (due to the arrival of Kyrie) and who had previously secured his future by signing a 117 million contract for four years. In a hurry not to finally be left with nothing, in the Bay they yielded to the pressure of Durant and they sent an extra first round to Brooklyn (with enough protection so that it can end up being a second) and released Iguodala’s salary (the last year of the 3×48 million he signed in 2017). Without Durant and without the injured Klay, the short-term competitive situation was very compromised and a veteran like Igudoala stopped making sense at a rate of 17 million for a course that aimed to be transitional and that, injuries through, ended up being it. He hard cap (a salary cap that cannot be exceeded in any way with a contract acquired via sign and trade) It stood at $ 138.9 million, an amount the Warriors eagerly dodged by sending Iguodala to Memphis.. The Grizzlies, who had headroom to take on toxic contracts, bounced $ 2 million and a first round with top 4 protection in 2024, top 1 in 2025 and no protections in 2026.

A playoff player

Now, Russell is with the Wolves in a trade that has joined him with Karl Anthony-Towns and has caused Andrew Wiggins to arrive at the Chase Center. For his part, Iguodala threatened to return to the Warriors at the end of the season, but has secured the future with a new contract that can last up to two seasons and in which he can end up reporting 30 million more to his already full pockets with 38 years, a prize for many excessive for a player who, in another situation, would be signing for the minimum of veteran. However, Pat Riley, that eminence that is to the NBA what Iguodala to the Warriors (be careful with the comparison) saw what no one had seen and decided to fish in a rough river and take life insurance in the playoffs. He joined Udonis Haslem, that man who talks a lot and plays little (or nothing) in the spiritual part of the group, teaching the young squad and acting as leaders of the dressing room. And in the sports part, secured a man with towering playoff experience, which far surpasses a personality as strong as Butler’s (who hadn’t even made it to the Conference finals until now), and gives a point of wisdom to a neophyte group that is doing things right, but can collapse in an extreme situation.

There Iguodala will enter especially in the Finals, ones that the Heat face as a master class, with nothing to lose and much to gain. So far, the problems in the East have not been excessive (they have a 12-3 record in the playoffs) and have faced other projects that are at an early stage (maybe less than them, but early) and also with young players. Before them, the magic of Spoelstra has come to light, taking advantage of the absence of a field advantage that they would not have had in any playoff round outside of Disney, and exploiting, as they always do, the opponent’s shortcomings. Now, the Lakers are a completely different team, expert and with players who, starting with LeBron, have their daily bread in this type of confrontation. The king, Danny Green, Rondo, Howard, McGee and JR Smith already know what it is to play in the Finals and they have more than a decade of experience in the best league in the world, two variants that only Iguodala and Haslem fulfill in the Heat. That is to say, they will be the ones, especially the forward, who will have to keep the group focused and display a professionalism that, in their case, has already been questioned with those statements he made in First take, from ESP.N (“It is a blessing although it may not seem like it, it will surely allow me to extend my career a few more years“) in which many accused him of lack of professional ethics within an era in which player empowerment has grown to previously unimaginable limits.

Now comes the time for Iguodala. He will face LeBron, the man on whose defense he started the Warriors’ dynasty, one of the most incredible ever. And he will do it with the conviction that it is a playoff player, that definition we’ve already heard from people like Rajon Rondo and that he has already shown in recent years, reaching his best level in the final phase, and this same, in which he has gone from averaging 43.2% in field shots and 29.8% in triples, to 47 , 8% and 35.5% respectively. And in the last game against the Celtics he brought out his best version, with 15 points (the first time he has scored double digits in all the playoffs), without a miss on the shot (5 of 5 in field goals and 4 of 4 in triples ) and with a +20 with him on the track. In 2015, he went from playing 27 minutes per clash in the regular season to 36 in the Finals against LeBron, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists in the tie and leaving James at 35.8 points … but with less than 40% in field goals, just 31% in triples and suffocated in the last quarters, when defending Iggy It drowned him and the overexertion of having to carry the weight of the team (Kyrie and Love were injured) left him without strength.

Now, LeBron is better accompanied than in that series, but he will face Iguodala again. A star player who has reached his sixth consecutive Finals, something that no one except LeBron (who has 10, another world), had achieved since those legendary Celtics of the 50s and 60s. Yet another milestone for a man considered by many to be a legend, who has gone from a winning team to a project that seemed unable to qualify for the ring, but can win it with his presence in the rotation. In between, a step without playing for the Grizzlies and a lucrative new contract that will allow him to retire, whenever he does, with many rings (we’ll see how many), many Finals and, of course, a lot of money. Iguodala returns to the Finals. And again, he will face James in them. For the fifth time, both stars will face each other. And for now, 3-1 for Iguodala. The rest, we’ll see. But what is clear is that the morbid, with LeBron facing his former team and his old nightmare, is served. And history, too.