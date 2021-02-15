What is for you the most extraordinary wonder on the planet? This would be more or less the question that Lonely Planet asked a few weeks ago to its community of Spanish travelers through Instagram. Netizens could choose from a wide range of possibilities from a wide range of wonders, both natural and man-made.

A good part of the more than 114,000 participants in this macro-survey coincided in placing at the top of the podium to the northern lights, a phenomenon that has fascinated humanity since time immemorial.

Surrounded by a halo of mystery, this light show of the Northern Hemisphere (in the Southern Hemisphere they are the southern auroras) manifests itself in its maximum splendor from late autumn to early spring, during the darkest hours.

an aurora borealis in the sky over Enontekio, in Finnish Lapland. The phenomenon is the most extraordinary in the world, according to Spanish instagramers. Photo: REUTERS / Alexander Kuznetsov.

Lonely Planet proposed to the instagramers that they choose their preferred option, from 32 places and previously selected phenomena. The process was based on heats: the most voted candidates went from the round of 16 to the quarter-finals, then to the semi-finals, and from there to the final.

This last phase faced the northern lights with Petra, the ancient city of Jordan considered one of the seven wonders of the modern world, which came in second place.

In third and fourth position, the travelers chose two settings of great beauty: the Iguazu Falls, on the border between Argentina and Brazil, and the cinematographic halong bay, in Vietnamese lands.

The ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, voted second. Photo: REUTERS / Muhammad Hamed

An exotic phenomenon

The image of the Northern Lights is usually perceived as something distant and exotic, so it is not surprising that on more than one occasion it has appeared on the list of things that Spaniards would like to do or see before dying. The fact is that this natural phenomenon, featuring meandering halos of colors and shapes that illuminate the night sky for a few seconds or minutes, is in itself a fascinating spectacle.

Although they respond to a scientific explanation, they have been the protagonists of numerous legends and myths. The Eskimo peoples of Greenland believed that the phenomenon took place when the souls of the dead ascended to heaven carrying torches, and for the Vikings it was the flashes of the armor of the Valkyrie warrior virgins.

Halong Bay in Vietnam came in fourth place in the poll. Photo: Getty Images.

The best corners of the Earth with the greatest chances of spotting this wonder are Alaska; the provinces of Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon, in Canada; Iceland; the Lofoten Islands of Norway; different places in Sweden, like North Cape and Kiruna; Finnish Lapland; Siberia, in the north in Russia; the Scottish island of Shetland and Greenland.

This is not the first macro-survey proposed by the world’s largest travel guide publisher to its thousands of Spanish Instagram followers, but one more than it has organized since the start of the pandemic.

Among other questions, it has launched which is the most beautiful world heritage city in Spain – Córdoba was chosen – the most beautiful coastal town, a privilege that fell to Cadaqués, or which is the best national park, which, in opinion of Internet users, it is Picos de Europa.

The vanguard