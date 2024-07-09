From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 07/08/2024 – 21:16

Iguatemi reported this Monday, the 8th, that it has entered into an investment agreement with the shopping center company Combrashop to participate in the acquisition of 54% of Shopping RioSul, located in Rio de Janeiro.

Iguatemi’s investment in the operation will be approximately R$360 million, according to the relevant fact, with 70% of the amount being paid upfront and the remainder in two equal annual installments adjusted to the CDI, which represents an entry cap rate of 7.7% on the estimated operating result (NOI) for 2024.

Iguatemi said it will participate in the operation together with a BB Asset fund, BB Premium Malls (BBIG FII), initially through the subscription and payment of real estate receivables certificates (CRIs).

After the transaction is completed, Iguatemi will own 16.6% of the project, Combrashop will hold 50.1%, and BBIG FII will hold 33.3%. The agreement also provides that Iguatemi will be hired as the administrator of Shopping RioSul.

Rival shopping mall operator Allos recently signed a binding document with financial and strategic investors to acquire 54% of the stake indirectly held by a Brookfield fund in Shopping RioSul, targeting a stake of up to 15% for itself.

However, negotiations were terminated after Combrashop confirmed its intention to exercise its preemptive right to acquire 54% of Brookfield’s stake.