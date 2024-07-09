O Iguatemi and the BB Asset bought 49.9% of the Rio Sul shopping mall for around R$1.1 billion, according to market speculation. The facility is located in Botafogo, an upscale area of ​​the city of Rio de Janeiro, and will be aimed at an elite public, with the sale of luxury products.

In a statement (full – PDF – 348 kB), Iguatemi said that “after completion of the operation and completion of certain steps”, will hold 16.6% of the shopping center. BB Assest, 33.3%. The remaining 50.1% will be in the hands of Combrashop (Cia. Brasileira de Shopping Centers).

The agreement provides for Iguatemi to be hired as the administrator of Rio Sul. Iguatemi’s investment in the operation will be approximately R$360 million, with 70% of the amount being paid upfront and the remainder in two equal annual installments.

“The investment opportunity in Shopping Rio Sul is in line with Iguatemi’s strategy of being present in the main properties, in the most important markets in the country, strengthening its portfolio of assets.”, reads the statement.

“Its surroundings are highly qualified, with 81% of households in classes A/B and an average income twice as high as the city. Within a 5 km radius, it includes the renowned neighborhoods of Ipanema, Copacabana, Leme, Lagoa, Flamengo and Leblon, as well as being close to the city’s main tourist attractions and landmarks.”, says the text.

“In recent years, the company has shown robust financial performance, with double-digit annual growth in net revenue between 2021 and 2023, as a result of a diversified mix of stores, services and entertainment and excellent indicators.”, he adds.

