The sanitation company Iguá started today (7) operations as a water and sewage concessionaire in Rio de Janeiro, taking over the sanitation services in the regions of Barra and Jacarepaguá, west of the state capital, in addition to the municipalities of Miguel Pereira and Paty do Alferes , in the south-central part of the state.

the Igua was the winner of block 2 in the auction of Companhia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos (Cedae), held on April 30, 2021, with a grant of R$ 7.2 billion, a premium of 129.68%. With the start of the operation, the state and municipalities will receive the second installment of the grant, in the approximate amount of R$ 1.09 billion.

The ceremony took place at the Sewage Treatment Station (ETE) in Barra da Tijuca. The action also marks the beginning of infrastructure works that will benefit around 1.2 million people in these regions.

Iguá will also support the Integrated City program, recently launched by Governor Cláudio Castro, providing for improvements in the Muzema community. The package of measures will start later this month.

The Secretary of State for the Civil House, Nicola Miccione, highlighted that Iguá assumes today not only the services, but also the commitment to reach the goals and bring sanitation to the population.

“This is a project that goes beyond sanitation, which will also lead to better quality of life, more health, more jobs, real estate appreciation, development and dignity for citizens”, assured Miccione.

Iguá’s investments in the state reach around R$ 2.7 billion. In Miguel Pereira and Paty do Alferes, the complete cycle of basic sanitation will be carried out, with collection, treatment and distribution of treated water, as well as sanitary sewage services.

In the capital, the collection and treatment of water, produced at the Guandu Water Treatment Station, will continue to be the responsibility of Cedae.

In addition to the cities of Miguel Pereira and Paty do Alferes, the company operates in the regions of Barra da Tijuca, Camorim, Cidade de Deus, Curicica, Freguesia (Jacarepaguá), Gardênia Azul, Anil, Grumari, Itanhangá, Jacarepaguá, Joá, Pechincha, Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Tanque, Taquara, Praça Seca (partial), Vargem Grande, Vargem Pequena and surroundings.

