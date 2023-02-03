The MotoGP legend is making his Mount Panorama debut this weekend, being part of the BMW WRT Team lineup for the Bathurst 12 Hours.

Today he made his first laps on the track, after obtaining an exemption to take part in the two sessions reserved for Bronze riders, despite technically being a Silver category rider.

The “Doctor” closed the session with a good 2’05″448, signed right under the checkered flag. After having tasted Mount Panorama for the first time, Rossi did not hide his emotion in passing from the simulator to the real circuit own.

“Even before I knew I was going to race here, we always played the simulator with Mount Panorama,” said Rossi. “Being here after 20 years of simulator racing is a thrill when you see the track for the first time.”

“It’s one of the legendary tracks, so from the Playstation to iRacing now, I really do a lot of laps. The track is really impressive, it’s something different. I feel good with the car, I have a good feeling, good grip, so I can push It’s very difficult, very technical, but also very fun.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus Photo by: Bathurst 12H

“These are two different tracks: one part is a normal track, then the mountain is different. Every lap you try to increase speed, but the walls are there, so I always keep within five centimetres. You need to have a little margin because if you make a mistake, it’s a big deal.”

“Jerry (Burgess) and Gary (Coleman), my MotoGP team guys, raced here in the seventies and eighties. With the bike, you need more space, more escape routes. If you make a mistake, it’s a huge problem.”

“For me it’s better with cars. I think this track is not that different from Phillip Island, where there is a lot of run-off space and there are no walls, but the layout is similar.”

“There’s a lot of adrenaline here when you ride, but also because you have to do everything right, without making mistakes. With the bike, you’re on the outside and therefore you feel the speed more. From some points of view, they’re different things, but in the end they are also similar”.

The BMW #46 of Team WRT finished 12th in the final free practice session on Friday, with Augusto Farfus at the wheel. The round was interrupted due to a frightening accident of Keith Kassulke at The Chase, from which fortunately he came out without serious consequences.