AF Corse and Garage Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg will be involved in managing the Ferraris for the Indianapolis 8h, the second seasonal round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

In Maranello they are strongly aiming for the title reserved for manufacturers of the SRO Motorsport endurance series, especially after the triumph achieved with Iron Lynx at

24h of Spa-Francorchamps.

In Belgium Alessandro Pier Guidi / Nicklas Nielsen / Côme Ledogar won with great merit, a confirmed crew at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 marked by the # 51.

On the twin # 71 we will see Antonio Fuoco / Alessio Rovera / Callum Ilott at work to complete the double formation of Classe PRO.

There was also a Ferrari in the Am category with the home trio Jean-Claude Saada / Conrad Grunewald / Mark Kvamme, also followed by AF Corse and ready to lend a hand to the Prancing Horse in an attempt to take points, since these can be scored only by the two best placed cars at the end of the race.

After Spa, in fact, Ferrari is -15 behind Audi in the ranking reserved for manufacturers; the last appointment will be the 9h of Kyalami on the first weekend of December, so it will be important to capitalize on each outing in this three-round mini-series.