There are three teams at the start with Prancing Horse cars: in the Pro class Conquest Racing is entered, having already won twice in the current American season, while in Pro Am Triarsi Competizione will be joined by Sky Tempesta Racing, the latter protagonist of the series which brings together some of the most famous endurance races in the world, reserved for GT cars.

Last year Ferrari achieved second and fourth place overall in Indianapolis with AF Corse, with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

PRO class

For Conquest Racing, alongside Alessandro Balzan and Manny Franco in the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 21, which recently achieved its first victories in the United States on the Road America circuit, there will be the official driver of the Maranello company Lilou Wadoux.

The 22-year-old Frenchwoman made FIA ​​WEC history by winning the 6 Hours of Spa last April with Alessio Rovera and Louis Perez-Companc.

In the ranks of the crew there is the expert Balzan, second place in Indy in 2020 (with AF Corse), who in Indianapolis placed fifth in the Pro class and sixth overall last year with the Conquest Racing team at the wheel of Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

#023: Triarsi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD: Charles Scardina, Onofrio Triarsi, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Art Fleischmann

PRO AM class

Triarsi Competizione completes its season in PRO AM by entrusting the wheel to Ryan Dalziel, Justin Wetherill and Onofrio Triarsi in the #33 Ferrari 296 GT3.

The team reached the podium in the last race held at Sebring, where it achieved its best result of the season with a second place, after third at Virginia International Raceway.

Sky Tempesta Racing will make its American debut with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 #535 of Eddie Cheever III, Chris Froggatt and Jonathan Hill. Cheever is the son of former American Formula One driver and 1998 Indianapolis 500 winner Eddie, while Froggart won the 2018 European Ferrari Challenge series, achieving ten season successes.