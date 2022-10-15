The 12h of Bathurst will return to having the PRO Class for the 2023 edition, finding that original categorization structure that it had to revise this year.

The legendary event held on Mount Panorama on the weekend of February 3-5 will officially open the new year of 5 rounds of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The organizers, after two years of pandemic that had led to the cancellation of the race in 2021 and of the small-scale run in 2022, therefore hope to have the best teams and drivers from all over the world back to battle on the ups and downs of the Australian track.

SRO Motorsports Group and Supercars have announced that the categories for next year’s edition will return to PRO, PRO-AM (with a Bronze licensed driver) and Silver (with Silver or Bronze drivers), all included in the A Class reserved for GT3.

# 65 Melbourne Performance Center Audi R8 GT3 Evo II: Liam Talbot, Fraser Ross, Chaz Mostert See also Latest news and rumors of transfers from Real Madrid for the next market Photo by: SRO

The B-Class is for the Porsche GT3 Cup Cars (992 GT3 included), while the C-Class will see the GT4s in action. The Invitational category has been confirmed as last year, in which GT2s will also be able to take part.

As for the format, the final assault phase of the Pole Position called Top10 Shootout will be adopted in Qualifying, i.e. two 15 ‘sessions in which we will see five cars in action at a time of those who will pass the previous round among the top 10.

Finally, the Bronze drivers will have a lot of space, with Free Practice sessions dedicated to them and laps among the PRO-AM crews, while the PROs will risk more severe penalties in case of infringements, as was the case in 2022 given that the regulation will be in good condition. the same part.

# 91 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Kevin Tse, Daniel Juncadella, Maro Engel. See also FC Barcelona and Chelsea continue their fight over Jules Koundé Photo by: SRO

“We are 100% committed to making the 12h of 2023 an incredible show – said Shane Rudzis, Director of the event – We have worked closely with our collaborators to develop the formats for 2023”.

“Their commitment, together with what has been said by the manufacturers who want to return to Mount Panorama, were enough to convince us that it was the right time to return to the PRO Class for the fight for overall victory”.

“At the same time, we have developed a new set of regulations on driver standards to ensure that PRO-AM teams and AM drivers are supported in the best possible way, while many of the AM rules focus on driver driving time and duration of stint will remain in force starting from 2022 “.

“The last minute decision to change the qualifying format in 2022 proved to be excellent in giving the 12 Hours a uniqueness with the Shootouts and the need for the perfect fit to get the Pole.”

Stephane Ratel, founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group, added: “I am delighted to see the PRO class return to the opening of the IGTC season in Australia next year. It is 100% the right decision for Bathurst. The event owes its success and its position as one of the unmissable GT races in the world to the participation of the Manufacturers, which in the last decade has become a fundamental component of the 12 Hours “.

“The involvement of the manufacturers means that the best teams and drivers in the sport can test themselves on Mount Panorama. It is the combination of these elements that makes the show incredible. One of the most difficult challenges in motorsport deserves to welcome the best drivers and it is exactly what we will have with us next February. “