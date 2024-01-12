Valentino Rossi and Raffaele Marciello will race together in the Bathurst 12h, the first event of the 2024 Intercontinental GT Challenge season. The “Doctor” therefore returns to compete on Mount Panorama after his debut last season and on the BMW #46 prepared by Team WRT he will have as his new companion “Lello”, making his debut on the M4, in addition to the usual Maxime Martin. The Belgian team has also entered a second car entrusted to the officials of the Bavarian company, Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts, with the clear intention of aiming to score many points for the Constructors' classification.

“Bathurst is a very special place for me, the first perfect race with BMW M Motorsport,” said Marciello, who was due to make his first appearance with BMW at the Dubai 24h before withdrawing due to the event being moved. .

“I love the circuit and have been very close to winning on a few occasions. Unfortunately, it has never gone well so far. However, I believe I have a good chance to change all that this year with WRT.”

Photo by: BMW Motorsport #46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin



“It is one of the best teams in the world and my teammates Maxime and Valentino are extremely fast. Sharing the car with Vale is very special for me. I saw him in MotoGP when I was a child.”

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, adds: “The Bathurst 12 Hour is a spectacular event to start the year and we are delighted to field another competitive line-up in Australia in 2024. Together with the BMW M Team WRT, we have achieved many fantastic successes in our first season.”