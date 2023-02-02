Bathurst is another novelty in Valentino Rossi’s career as a 4-wheel driver, on the busy weekend at the Australian 12h which opens the 2023 season of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The WRT Team is at the second round of the year after the great first outing with its new BMW M4 GT3 in Dubai, where it managed to achieve success and bring the ‘Doctor’ on the podium.

The challenge of the grandiose Mount Panorama track is obviously something much tougher and the boy from Tavullia is also aware of it, as he will share the cockpit of the #46 M4, for the occasion in white-red-blue-black BMW livery with Augustus Farfus and Maxime Martin.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus Photo by: WRT Team

“I’m excited to go to Bathurst, I’ve been to Australia many times with MotoGP and I’ve seen that people are really passionate about motorsport, which is really amazing. When I raced at Phillip Island I won races and titles, so I know that I will enjoy great support from the fans” Rossi said.

“It is the first time I will race here with a car and it will be very demanding because it is an important race at a very high level. Furthermore, the track is very particular, I studied it a bit in the images and drawings and the ‘I found it amazing, so I can’t wait to drive it.”

“We hope to be competitive here too, although I don’t know yet exactly what we can expect because it’s my first time in Bathurst, but I know there are many fast cars and drivers in the race. In any case, we will try to fight for the top positions I have a good feeling with the BMW M4 GT3; it’s easy to drive. As always, it takes work, but it gives you good feedback.”

After Dubai, Martin is excited to try and get another great result together with Valentino: “I can’t wait for the weekend to start. The Bathurst 12 Hours is certainly a special race, but not an easy one. It’s a very beautiful track, but also very difficult and technical, but also one of the most exciting in the world”.

“It will be the first time we will race with our line-up with Augusto and Valentino, so I am looking forward to the big challenge that awaits us. We will try to optimize the package we have and get a good result.”

For Farfus it is the season debut with WRT and his colleagues in the #46: “Bathurst will be a new challenge for me. First time for the BMW M4 GT3 here, my first race with BMW M Team WRT and with my new team mates, Valentino and Maxime. It’s one of my favorite circuits in the world, so I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel on a fantastic track that I’m sure will suit the car.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus Photo by: WRT Team

WRT will also field the BMW #32 in Shell livery of the GTWC Sprint Champions, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts, together with Sheldon Van Der Linde.

“The Bathurst 12 Hours at the legendary Mount Panorama circuit is a truly special event on the endurance racing calendar, the perfect stage for Team WRT’s first official appearance as a BMW M Motorsport team,” said Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsports.

“After the successful dress rehearsal in Dubai, we can’t wait to see the team in action with the M4 GT3 on the unique Mount Panorama circuit. It will be a challenge for the team, the drivers and the car, but we have prepared well” .

Vincent Vosse, Team Principal of Team WRT, adds: “We have only been to Bathurst once, in 2018, when we had the chance to win with Dries Vanthoor in the car. Our partnership with BMW M Motorsport started in the best way by winning the Dubai 24 Hours.It was a good way to learn even more about the BMW M4 GT3 after testing, but now we have a very difficult race ahead of us, with a lot of strategy and of course knowing the track and the car is very important. We have to go there with all possible humility, because this type of track is unforgiving, like the Nürburgring or Macao.”

“I am very happy to go there and to bring Valentino for his first outing as a BMW M factory driver, especially at a track like Bathurst. Obviously, officially representing BMW M Motorsport for the first time is something special in this new era for WRT. So let’s focus, go head-on and see what we can do. But let’s be humble and bring both cars home with some points.”