An incredible number of 81 cars applied to enter the 12 Hours of the Gulf, which again this year will be the last seasonal event of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The agreement between the organizers of the event held on the Yas Marina track and SRO Motorsports Group had been signed with the intention of bringing it back to the usual December date, giving it greater prominence in the media and internationally.

The pre-registrations saw 49 teams fill in the documentation for their GT3s to be deployed on the track on the weekend of 8-10 December and now there is a great challenge ahead for the insiders to find space for everyone.

The Abu Dhabi grid, restricted to GT3s only this year, has a limit of 36 eligible cars, meaning fewer than half of the applications have to be selected. However, the idea is to give space above all to gentlemen pilots with a Bronze license among the various crews.

#43 AF Corse – MDK Motorsports Ferrari 488 GT3: Kevin Magnussen, Jan Magnussen, Mark Kvamme Photo by: SRO

“The great response to pre-registrations for the 2023 edition is further proof that the 12 Hours of the Gulf has established itself as the reference event for GT3 drivers, teams and car manufacturers,” said Andrea Ficarelli , Head of Driving Force Events.

“We are obviously aware that several teams that have expressed their interest will not necessarily be able to formalize their registration, but in any case the level of interest this year is truly record-breaking.”

“We therefore expect to sell out to another Gulf 12 Hours starting grid very soon with all seats filled.”