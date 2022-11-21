Manthey Racing and EMA Motorsport have formalized the registration for the 12h of Bathurst, the first event that will open the 2023 season of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The German team, which has just concluded its commitment as an official Porsche Motorsport team in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, and the Australian team will join forces once again after their GT3 adventures in various series.

The collaboration foresees the presence of an updated 911 GT3 (not the 992 which will not be ready in time) with the typical ‘Grello’ color to make the assault on the PRO Class success on Mount Panorama on the weekend of 3-5 February.

The pilots who will form the crew will be announced later, again awaiting the decisions of the German manufacturer based on the commitments of its men, most of whom will be in Daytona the week before for the 24h of IMSA.

“The season opener of the Intercontinental GT Challenge is a special fixture on the calendar and we are looking forward to starting 2023 together with EMA,” said Manthey CEO Nicolas Raeder.

“The Mount Panorama, with the section on the mountain, reminds us of the Nordschleife and all the difficulties it presents for cars and drivers. It’s exactly what we know from all the rides on the Green Hell, so we want to compete for the win in Australia.”