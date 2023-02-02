At the 12h of Bathurst there will be a very particular challenge that will see Valentino Rossi against… Valentino Rossi in the first round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2023.

All in a figurative sense, of course, thanks to a great initiative that the Marc Cars Australia team has decided to launch to raise funds to be donated to ‘Ronald McDonald House Charities’, a structure that takes care of children suffering from serious illnesses, treating them and also providing assistance to families.

While the flesh-and-blood ‘Doctor’ will be busy at the wheel of the #46 BMW M4 GT3 prepared by Team WRT, the local team’s Mazda will also line up with the #111 (driven by Darren Currie, Grant Donaldson and Geoff Taunton) , who chose to decorate the roof of the car with the logo of the pilot from Tavullia, “The Doctor” and the image of the famous helmet used at Mugello during the 2008 MotoGP race.

Probably one of the most successful creations by the artist Aldo Drudi and the 9-times Champion of 2 wheels, who at the time explained: “It’s my expression when I get to the braking point of the San Donato”, i.e. the first corner of the track Scarperia which can be reached at top speed and after a brow.

Valentino Rossi, Fiat Yamaha Team ahead of Casey Stoner, Ducati Marlboro Team and Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Martin Heath / Motorsport Images

After the pre-event meeting, all drivers participating in the race will sign the roof of the car, which will then be removed and auctioned off.

Pirelli has also chosen to embrace this cause by supplying one of the used tires on Valentino’s BMW, also autographed and put up for auction.

“Marc Cars is proud to participate in such an important charity cause – explained team manager Matt Baragwanath – There are many two-wheeled racing enthusiasts in our team and we had to find an appropriate way to celebrate Valentino’s debut on Mount Panorama That way we can do it and support a great cause.”

Shane Rudzis, Event Director, added: “When Marc Cars Australia brought us this idea we jumped at the opportunity to support it. It’s original and very generous of them to use our event for charity. It’s an idea brilliant for a great cause, which Valentino and his team have fully embraced. Another way to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and the incredible work they do.”