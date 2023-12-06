The Gulf 12h will have 28 GT3s on the starting grid next weekend, when the Intercontinental GT Challenge titles will also be awarded on the Yas Marina track.

In Abu Dhabi from 8 to 10 December the spotlight will mainly be on the protagonists of the SRO Motorsports Group series, who join those selected by the event promoter, Driving Force Events.

In the PRO ranking, the chase will be all on Jules Gounon who leads with an 8 point advantage. At Mercedes-AMG Motorsport they have entered the Frenchman in the #14 car of 2 Seas Motorsport together with Maximilian Goetz and Fabian Schiller, perhaps counting on the help of his colleagues from Gruppe M Racing who field the #77 of Auer/Bird/Ferrari and the #99 where Luca Stolz cultivates his last hopes of success in a crew with Engel/Grenier, given that the German is fourth at -18.

BMW M Motorsport had to make choices because in second place in the standings is Philipp Eng, while in third at -14 we find Sheldon Van Der Linde and Dries Vanthoor. The Austrian has been placed in the car with the South African (who will therefore not be able to win the title) and Charles Weerts in the #32 M4, while the Belgian will play out his last hopes by driving the #46 together with Valentino Rossi and Nick Yelloly.

Going down among the numerous PRO/AM, Jonathan Hui is leader of the Independent Cup and will defend the top with the Sky Tempesta Racing McLaren #93 shared with Froggatt/Tse/Cheever, trying to repel the assaults of the Porsche drivers.

Among these, keep an eye out for Antares Au, second at -11, and Stephen Grove, third at -16, respectively armed with the 911 of Herberth Motorsport #30 (with Heinemann/Cairoli) and EBM-Grove #4 (with Brenton Grove and Richie Stanaway) .

Porsche also has the #12 of Car Collection Motorsport (Hash/Costantini/Fontana/Mettler) and the #7 of Herberth Motorsport (Allemann/Bohn/Renauer) entered in the AM Class on track, while Mercedes responds with the PRO/AM Habul/ Ellis/Konrad/Baumann of SunEnergy1 Racing #75.

As regards the IGTC Constructors’ ranking, BMW leads the way at 133, compared to 124 for Mercedes. The Porsche is further behind at 79.

Photo by: BMW Motorsport #46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi

As we were saying, the aforementioned members are joined by a very large number that the promoter had to choose from among the many requests received in recent months.

In PRO/AM there will be no shortage of Ferraris, with the 296 of AF Corse for Cozzi/Rovera/Sernagiotto/Pulcini, Racing One (Jackson/Jefferies/Azzam/Jaffer) and Kessel Racing (Perera/Roda/Andrews/Fumanelli and Broniszewski/Schiró /Rigon), plus the three ‘Reds’ that the Piacenza team has in Class AM, with two 296s and a 488, the latter model also chosen by Baron Motorsport.

Added to the Porsches is that of Tsunami RT, the McLarens are also for Garage 59 and Optimum Motorsport, while there is only one Audi entered by HaasRT for AM, with Mercedes also brought into the race by MP Racing with all the drivers from the Gostner family (father Thomas plus his children Manuela, Corinna and David), 7Tsix and 2 Seas Motorsport with his private AM companies.

The program

In the United Arab Emirates we start rolling on Thursday evening with a first private test session, followed by three more on Friday for those who want.

It starts to get serious on Saturday, with Free Practice and Qualifying (divided into four phases for each driver, with the crew’s average times to define the starting grid), while Sunday is the day of the race. Taking into account the 3 hour time difference that separates us from the Gulf, here are the Italian timetables for the activities on the track.

Qualifying and the race will be broadcast live on Motorsport.com.

THURSDAY 7 DECEMBER

Test 1 – 4.30pm-5.30pm

FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER

Test 2 – 10;15-11;15

Test 3 – 12;15-13;15

Test 4 – 2.30pm-4.30pm

SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER

Free Practice 1 – 8.15am-9.15am

Free Practice 2 – 11.20-12.20

Qualifying – 3.00pm (live streaming on Motorsport.com)

SUNDAY 10 DECEMBER

Race – 7.00am-7.00pm (live streaming on Motorsport.com)

Photo by: Kessel Racing Kessel Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3

GULF 12h – LIST OF REGISTRANTS

In italics the participants in the Intercontinental GT Challenge

