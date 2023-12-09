Alex Fontana is the fastest in Free Practice 2 of the Gulf 12h, the last seasonal event of the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2023.

On the Yas Marina circuit, the last 60′ of activities to prepare for the evening’s Qualifying were interrupted for 13′ due to Alex Fox’s exit at turn 5 in the AF Corse Ferrari #51, causing a Full Course Yellow .

Fontana immediately brought the Porsche #12 of Centri Porsche Ticino/Car Collection Motorsport ahead of everyone with a time of 1’51″822, resulting in the best of the IGTC and also of the PRO/AM, who practically monopolized the scene.

In second place, in fact, thanks to a last push lap, David Fumanelli gave second place to the Ferrari 296 #11 of Kessel Racing, ahead of the Porsche #4 of Grove Racing, which is second IGTC, and the Ferrari # 25 of AF Corse, which together with the McLaren #88 of Garage59 completes the Top5 in just under half a second.

Photo: Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Dries Vanthoor, Nick Yelloly

Sixth place overall is also the AM Class leadership for the #61 AF Corse Ferrari, while the IGTC PROs mostly concentrated on long runs and in fact have wider gaps than the top.

In fact, Jules Gounon placed the #14 Mercedes of 2Seas Motorsport seventh, ninth was the #99 of GruppeM which beat the BMW #32 of Team WRT, with the other Mercedes-Gruppe M #77 and the BMW #46 of Valentino Rossi which they obtained 12th and 20th place overall respectively.

Of note is the eighth place overall for the Porsche #33 of Herberth Motorsport, among the AMs, second place goes to its twin #7 which keeps the Mercedes #3 of 2 Seas Motorsport behind it.

Qualifying will start at 3pm with live streaming on Motorsport.com: as always they will be divided into four sessions, at the end of which the final ranking will be drawn up based on the average lap times of each crew.

GULF 12h: Free Practice 2