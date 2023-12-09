Kessel Racing’s Ferrari concludes Free Practice 1 of the Gulf 12h in the lead, this year the last seasonal event of the 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge.

This morning the riders returned to action on the Yas Marina circuit, where on Thursday they had optional tests available to begin preparing for Sunday’s race.

Today we begin to get serious and a quarter of an hour from the end of the 60′ time it was Scott Andrews who took the 296 GT3 #11 of the Swiss team to the top of the standings with a time of 1’54″905, making it the even better than PRO/AM.

Behind him, with a couple of tenths of a delay, we find the Porsche #7 of Herberth Motorsport, leader of the AM Class and also first among the IGTC entries, while third we have the McLaren #88 of Garage59, second PRO/AM, followed by Another Porsche from Herberth Motorsport as a category rival and in second place in the IGTC.

In the Top5 we also have the Ferrari 296 #25 of AF Corse, with the Porsche #21 of Car Collection Motorsport behind, second AM, while all the PROs concentrated on a different type of work, finishing further away.

Photo by: SRO #7 Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II): Daniel Allemann, Ralf Bohn, Alfred Renauer

Among these, all IGTC members, the Mercedes #77 of GruppeM is seventh, half a second from the top, with the AMGs of 2Seas Motorsport #14 and GruppeM #99 behind. Eleventh is the BMW #46 of Team WRT featuring Valentino Rossi with Dries Vanthoor and Nick Yelloly. The BMW #32 of WRT was further behind, finishing 13th behind the Ferrari #51 of AF Corse, third in AM.

Also in the overall Top10 is the Porsche #4 of Grove Racing, which also obtained the Top5 PRO/AM as an IGTC entry.

Free Practice 2 is scheduled for 11.20am Italian time (always 60′), while Qualifying will start at 3.00pm with live streaming on Motorsport.com.