The Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi hosts the 12 Hours of the Gulf, the last round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2022.

There are nine crews at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, three of which in the GT3 Pro class, engaged in the endurance race scheduled for Sunday 11 December, with the checkered flag at 10pm local time.

GT3 PRO

On the track that measures 5.281 kilometers and is characterized by 16 bends, the race sees six official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers at the start.

In a race where 25 points are up for grabs for the winner, Antonio Fuoco is chasing his first success of the season, with the aim of climbing up the drivers’ standings, where he is fifth, 35 lengths behind the leader Daniel Juncadella; the Calabrian born in 1996 shares the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors on this occasion with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

In the second car of the same team Davide Rigon, seventh, is joined by Alessio Rovera and Nicklas Nielsen. While Kevin Magnussen with his father Jan, ex F1, and Mark Kvamme participate in an AF Corse – MDK Motorsports car.

In terms of the constructors’ rankings, the common goal for the Prancing Horse teams is to collect essential points to confirm their current second place, considering the gap of 71 lengths from the leaders of the standings.

#43 MDK Motorsports AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3: Jan Magnussen, Kevin Magnussen, Mark Kvamme Photo by: SRO

The other classes

In Pro-Am, the Maranello company is represented by the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Kessel Racing, driven by Fumanelli-Jefferies-Roda-Cuhadaroglu.

In the Am class the same Swiss team lines up the crew of Schirò-Rosi-Pulcini-Tabacchi. AF Corse is at the start with three cars available for Sernagiotto-Cozzi-Hanna-Lancieri; Stanley-Fox-De Meeus-Costantini; Louis and Philippe Prette-Saada-Grunewald.

The Baron Motorsport Middle East Team supported by AF Corse completed the number of Ferraris entered with the car entrusted to Di Amato-Kirchmayr-Sartingen-Vyboh.

The championship

The series reserved for GT3 class cars is back in the spotlight two months after the Indianapolis 8 Hours, which ended with the second place of Fuoco-Serra-De Pauw, and the fourth of Ragues-Rigon-Molina.

The other podium of the year for the Maranello company was obtained at the 24 Hours of Spa in July with the crew of Fuoco-Serra-Rigon.