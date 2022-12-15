GruppeM Racing has confirmed its presence at the 12h of Bathurst, the first event of the 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge season.

The Hong Kong team on Mount Panorama returns to line up its Mercedes-AMG with the intention of fighting for the top with the help of the German manufacturer’s official drivers.

