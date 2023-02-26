BMW takes its first victory in the Intercontinental GT Challenge from 2020 to today thanks to Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts who led the M4 double for Team WRT at the 9h of Kyalami.

The #32 car driven by the trio preceded the #33 twin of Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin across the finish line by 1″7, with the latter able to attack Van Der Linde right down to the last minute after a short Safety period Car.

Tresor Attempto’s Audi completes the podium with Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller and Patric Niederhauser in the wake of the Bavarian cars, followed by the sister R8 LMS driven by Alex Aka, Dennis Marschall and Markus Winkelhock.

At Mercedes there is great regret for the gearbox problems that caused the AMG #999 of GruppeM Racing (Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier and Raffaele Marciello) to slip away from the podium, but at least the success of the #75 of SunEnergy1 by SPS (Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon and Yannick Mettler) in PRO-AM Class, which with the fifth place overall is also third among the competitors of the Intercontinental and leads in the Independent Cup, with Habul and Gounon now overall leaders in the standings ahead to Van Der Linde, Vanthoor and Weerts. BMW is now ahead of Mercedes-AMG among the manufacturers.

BMW and WRT, a long-awaited triumph

WRT had not yet taken the lead after the Mercedes of GruppeM had fallen first from Pole Position at the start, with Farfus and Van Der Linde exchanging second position at Turn 1 during the first lap. The local idol moved into second again with the help of team orders after eight minutes, before catching and overtaking Engel on the ‘Jukskei Sweep’, followed by Farfus just before the whirlwind of stops.

Although the #33 regularly closed on the #32, there was never a serious threat of a lead change between the two WRT cars, which remained no more than four seconds apart until about halfway through the race.

Behind, GruppeM’s AMG race got complicated, first due to a radio problem that forced Grenier to communicate with his team using a mix between the pit board and the gauges of his Mercedes-AMG, only to accuse us at the gearbox which only left 3rd, 4th and 5th gear working.

This was the main reason both Audis passed the Canadian in the fourth hour, Drudi in the pits and Winkelhock on track. The problem got worse once Engel got back on board and finally got the car lapping within five or even six seconds of the base average time. The team still went 70% clear to be classified and score IGTC points before retiring.

Meanwhile, as evening approached, it looked as if Audi might take over the BMWs. Aka set the fastest lap, while Feller began to see Farfus. However, as darkness fell, the M4s picked up their pace and it wasn’t long before the #32 and #33 were able to get underway again.

The race seemed to be headed towards a calm finish when Van Der Linde replaced Vanthoor, rejoining the track with 20″ on Martin, but the Mercedes-AMG of Stradale Motorsport stopped at the ‘Mineshaft’ causing the Full Course Yellow and a subsequent Safety Car period.

When the race restarted, with 20′ to go, the top three were separated by a second, but Niederhauser, with old tyres, didn’t have the pace to attack Martin, who in turn tried to attack Van Der Linde first that the South African would shake it off and go on to win in front of his people.

Meanwhile in fifth position the SunEnergy1 took the victory in PRO-AM on the Porsche of Grove Racing and with the Mercedes-AMG of SPS Automotive Performance third.

An initial puncture had put the Grove Racing 911 in crisis, but father-son duo Stephen and Brenton fought back with the help of Earl Bamber to beat Miguel Ramos, Reece Barr and Luca Stolz, in their pursuit in the AMG # 20 of SPS. A nice pass by Brenton on Barr in traffic with just over an hour to go proved decisive.

Stradale’s Charl Arangies, Arnold Neveling and Clint Weston drive their Mercedes eighth overall ahead of GruppeM’s, while MJR Motorsport’s Marius Jackson, Mo Mia and Kwanda Mokoena completed the top 10.

In the GT3-Cup Class, reserved for entered cars that only competed in the opening hour, success for the Mercedes of Mikaeel Pitamber (NGK Pablo Clark Racing), who preceded those of Sun Moodley (BigFoot Express Racing) and Joseph Ellerine (MJR Motorsports).

