BMW achieved its third consecutive victory in the Intercontinental GT Challenge thanks to Philipp Eng, Sheldon Van Der Linde and Dries Vanthoor, winners with the M4 GT3 of Team WRT at the 8 Hours of Indianapolis.

The success follows that of the 24 Hours of Spa, where Eng was part of the winning Rowe Racing line-up, while Van der Linde, Vanthoor and WRT had triumphed at the 9 Hours of Kyalami in February.

However, the Bavarian brand could have celebrated a one-two as the second M4 enjoyed a 31″ lead over everyone when Augusto Farfus had an accident in traffic midway through the sixth hour. Although the WRT mechanics repaired the front left damaged, the #31 M4 GT3 was now out of the race.

Mercedes-AMG didn’t have the pace to challenge for the win, but completed the podium thanks to Craft-Bamboo and GruppeM, who had no problems. With this result, Jules Gounon – who shared second place with Maximilian Goetz and Raffaele Marciello – will fight against Eng boasting +8 points in the standings at the grand finale of the 12 Hours of the Gulf (8-10 December).

Luca Stolz also remains in contention for the drivers’ championship, after finishing in third place together with Dani Juncadella and Maro Engel.

GTWC America’s leading team, Wright Motorsports, was the best of the Porsche teams, finishing fourth overall. Not even a puncture in the final hour could deny Madison Snow, Jan Heylen and Trent Hindman a home win with a one lap lead over the strongest PRO-AM car of the event: the CrowdStrike by Riley Mercedes-AMG shared by George Kurtz, Colin Braun and Nolan Siegel.

The IGTC Independent Cup, like the overall drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships, will be decided at the Yas Marina Circuit after Antares Au achieved its second class victory in as many events. Huber Motorsport’s PRO-AM Porsche, with Alfred Renauer and pole sitter Laurin Heinrich, risked slipping far behind, but finished seventh overall and fifth in the IGTC as the second-best 911.

Au will start with 11 points to make up over Jonathan Hui (Sky Tempesta Racing), whose Ferrari finished second in the Independent Cup. Grove Racing’s Porsche completed the podium, leaving Stephen Grove as championship leader.

Departure Photo by: SRO

BMW immediately on top

The Team WRT BMWs had only qualified fourth and sixth, but any suggestion of difficulty in race set-up was disproved at the end of the first lap, after Eng took the lead at Turn 1 and Farfus moved up two positions .

At the end of the first hour, the two were already paired and were pulling away from the chasing official Mercedes-AMGs, which had also overtaken Huber’s Porsche which started on Pole driven by Renauer.

The only neutralization of the race occurred midway through the second hour, when DXDT’s Mercedes-AMG stopped. Most of the field made pit stops under the Safety Car, favoring the BimmerWorld M4 to take the lead. The lead lasted less than half a lap when the race restarted, when Chandler Hull struggled to contain those who had mounted new Pirellis behind him.

Among them were Maxime Martin and Vanthoor, who pushed his teammate off his line just as they both passed Hull. Race management forced the WRT cars to swap positions, but it was the #30 that completed the stint in the lead, after Vanthoor found a way to overtake the #31.

However, positions were reversed again shortly after the third hour, when the #30 received a drive-through penalty for exceeding the length of the 65-minute stint by just 11″. This was an unusual error for WRT , whose orange BMW dropped to fourth place in the overall standings behind Craft-Bamboo and GruppeM.

#28 RS1 Porsche GT3 R992: Eric Filgueiras, Stevan McAleer, Klaus Bachler Photo by: SRO

This gave the sister car a significant advantage which it should have converted into victory. Not even a slow puncture and an unscheduled pit stop (despite remaining within the strategic window) compromised the race of Charles Weerts, Martin and Farfus, who at the halfway point enjoyed a 31″ advantage over Gounon.

The gap was exactly the same 97 minutes later, when the Brazilian made a mistake entering Turn 1 and hit the Ferrari of Triarsi Competizione. The damage was not fatal, but cost WRT a probable one-two.

At that point the #30 moved up to second position, passing Juncadella and Gounon. From there, his drivers pulled out all the stops – even setting a new Indy 8 Hour distance record – to take a dominant victory that leaves Eng, Van der Linde and Vanthoor with the chance to take the IGTC drivers’ title.

At the back, GruppeM’s first 90 minutes were difficult, with Engel having initial difficulties and then losing more time to avoid two spins, allowing Craft-Bamboo to take off. But in the end the two Mercedes-AMGs finished just 0.5s apart, thanks to a damaged splitter that allowed Stolz to move dramatically closer to Marciello in the final hour.

#08 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Scott Smithson, Thomas Sargent, Bryan Sellers Photo by: SRO

Wright’s Porsche was excellent throughout, taking fourth place and a dominant victory in GTWC America. However, his chances were also helped by BimmerWorld’s alternative strategy, the final spin and subsequent pit stop which dropped BMW out of the top six.

Instead, ST Racing’s Samantha Tan, Neil Verhagen and Jake Walker took sixth place and IGTC points for their manufacturer. With BMW and Mercedes-AMG having collected 33 points each, they will now enter the Gulf 12 Hours separated by 9 points and with 43 points still up for grabs.

IGTC – 8h of Indianapolis: Race