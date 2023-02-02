The 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge season will begin next weekend with the 12h of Bathurst, which after two years of reduced ranks due to the pandemic is once again having protagonists of a certain caliber on the track.

The manufacturers represented in the battle on the fantastic Mount Panorama track will be Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Mercedes and Porsche, some of which will bring their factory drivers to Australia.

Surely there is great expectation to see how Valentino Rossi will behave, entered by the WRT Team in Class A PRO to share the wheel of the #46 BMW M4 GT3 with Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin in his second round of the season, after the absolute podium centered at the Dubai 24h.

#65 Melbourne Performance Center Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Chaz Mostert, Fraser Ross, Liam Talbot Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

THE PROGRAM

The Italian time zone doesn’t help fans, in this case forced to get up at night, but it will certainly be worth enjoying a unique show which is always the Bathurst event.

Let’s see specifically what the times of the various sessions will be, remembering that on Motorsport.com there will be live streaming of the race for everyone.

Thursday 2 February

Free Practice 1: 23:45-00:25

Friday 3 February

Free Practice 2: 1:05-01:45 (Bronze riders)

Free Practice 3: 4:00-4:40 (Bronze riders)

Free Practice 4: 6;10-6:50

Free Practice 5: 10.35pm-11.35pm

Saturday 4th February

Free Practice 6:00;50-1:50

Qualification 1: 2:45-3:10

Qualifying 2: 3.55-4.35

Qualification-Top10 ShootOut: 6;10-6:50

Race: 7.45pm (start)

Sunday February 5th

Race: 7.45am (finish)

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus Photo by: Edge Photographs

