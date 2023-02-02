The 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge season will begin next weekend with the 12h of Bathurst, which after two years of reduced ranks due to the pandemic is once again having protagonists of a certain caliber on the track.
The manufacturers represented in the battle on the fantastic Mount Panorama track will be Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Mercedes and Porsche, some of which will bring their factory drivers to Australia.
Surely there is great expectation to see how Valentino Rossi will behave, entered by the WRT Team in Class A PRO to share the wheel of the #46 BMW M4 GT3 with Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin in his second round of the season, after the absolute podium centered at the Dubai 24h.
THE PROGRAM
The Italian time zone doesn’t help fans, in this case forced to get up at night, but it will certainly be worth enjoying a unique show which is always the Bathurst event.
Let’s see specifically what the times of the various sessions will be, remembering that on Motorsport.com there will be live streaming of the race for everyone.
Thursday 2 February
Free Practice 1: 23:45-00:25
Friday 3 February
Free Practice 2: 1:05-01:45 (Bronze riders)
Free Practice 3: 4:00-4:40 (Bronze riders)
Free Practice 4: 6;10-6:50
Free Practice 5: 10.35pm-11.35pm
Saturday 4th February
Free Practice 6:00;50-1:50
Qualification 1: 2:45-3:10
Qualifying 2: 3.55-4.35
Qualification-Top10 ShootOut: 6;10-6:50
Race: 7.45pm (start)
Sunday February 5th
Race: 7.45am (finish)
12h OF BATHURST 2023 – REGISTERED LIST
|No
|Class
|Team
|Car
|Template
|Pilot 1
|Pilot 2
|Pilot 3
|Pilot 4
|4
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Grove Racing
|Porsche
|911 GT3R
|Stephen Grove
|Brenton Grove
|Anton De Pasquale
|6
|CLASS A SILVER
|Wall Racing
|Lamborghinis
|Huracán
|Tony D’Alberto
|David Wall
|Grant Denyer
|Adrian Deitz
|9
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Hallmarc
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Lee Holdsworth
|Dean Fiore
|Marc Cini
|10
|CLASS A SILVER
|MYLAND
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Daniel Gaunt
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Andrew Fawcett
|19
|INV
|Nineteen Corporation
|Mercedes Benz
|gt
|Fabian Schiller
|Christian Pancione
|Mark Griffith
|24
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Tony Bates Racing / Makita / C Tech Laser
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Tony Bates
|Jordan Love
|David Reynolds
|32
|CLASS A PRO
|Team WRT
|BMW
|M4GT3
|Sheldon Van Der Linde
|Dries Vanthoor
|Charles Weerts
|44
|CLASS A SILVER
|Valmont Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Marcel Zalloua
|Sergio Pires
|Duvashen Padayachee
|Aaron Cameron
|46
|CLASS A PRO
|Team WRT
|BMW
|M4GT3
|Augustus Farfus
|Maxime Martin
|Valentino Rossi
|47
|CLASS A SILVER
|Supabarn
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|David Russell
|Jonathan Webb
|Theo Koundouris
|James Koundouris
|50
|INV
|MMotorsport / Vantage Racing
|KTM
|GTXBOW
|Trent Harrison
|Jayden Ojeda
|Glen Wood
|David Crampton
|52
|INV
|Wheels/FX Racing
|MARC
|the V8
|Keith Kassulke
|Hadrian Morrall
|Cameron McLeod
|55
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|FUCHS Lubricants Racing
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Brad Schumacher
|James Golding
|Frederic Vervisch
|65
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Chaz Mostert
|Fraser Ross
|Liam Talbot
|66
|INV
|Daytona Sports Cars
|SIN
|R1
|Ben Schoots
|Dylan Thomas
|Shane Woodman
|74
|CLASS A PRO
|Audi Sports
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Christopher Haase
|Patrick Niederhauser
|Matthias Drudi
|75
|CLASS A PRO
|Sun Energy 1
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Kenny Habul
|Jules Gounon
|Luke Stolz
|77
|CLASS A PRO
|Mercedes-AMG Craft Bamboo Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Daniel Juncadella
|Philip Ellis
|Nicky Catsburg
|99
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Boost Mobile Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Jamie Whincup
|Richie Stanaway
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|101
|CLASS A SILVER
|Harrolds Red Motorsport Steering Wheel
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Ross Poulakis
|Josh Hunt
|Kevin Tse
|Jonathan Hui
|111
|INV
|111 Racing / MRA Motorsport
|MARC
|The Mazdas
|Darren Currie
|Grant Donaldson
|Geoff Taunton
|222
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|Scott Taylor Motorsports
|Mercedes Benz
|AMG GT3
|Craig Lowndes
|Alex Davison
|Geoff Emery
|Scott Taylor
|777
|CLASS A PRO-AM
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Audi
|R8 LMS Evo 2
|Christopher Mies
|Ricardo Feller
|Yasser Shahin
|888
|CLASS A PRO
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Broc Feeney
|Maximilian Gotz
|912
|CLASS A PRO
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche
|911 GT3R
|Matt Campbell
|Mathieu Jaminet
|Thomas Preining
|999
|CLASS A PRO
|GruppeM Racing
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT3
|Maro Engel
|Mikael Grenier
|Raphael Marciello
