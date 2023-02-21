The 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge season continues with the second event taking place next weekend, the 9h of Kyalami.

On 23-25 ​​February we head to South Africa for the next stop in Bathurst, which kicked off the season of the SRO Motorsports Group’s international endurance series a couple of weeks ago with victory for Mercedes.

And there will therefore be a hunt for the AMGs on the starting grid of the track located near Johannesburg, where the House of the Star relies on its drivers, dividing the crews compared to what was seen in Australia.

On board the Mercedes #999 of GruppeM Racing we will see Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier and Raffaele Marciello at work, a united PRO crew entered by the Germans, who in PRO-AM instead have the #20 of SPS Automotive Performance for Luca Stolz/Reece Barr/ Miguel Ramos, the #75 Sun Energy 1 by SPS of the Kenny Habul/Jules Gounon/Yannick Mettler trio and the #86 Stradale Motorsport (Charl Arangies/Arnold Neveling/Clint Weston) you can count on to score points for the Constructors’ classification IGT extension.

The other Mercedes entered in the event are those of NGK Pablo Clark Racing and BigFoot Express Racing present in the GT3 Cup class.

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz Photo by: Edge Photographs

There are only 13 participants in the event and BMW responds with the two M4 PROs of Team WRT. The #32 will see the confirmed Sheldon Van Der Linde/Charles Weerts/Dries Vanthoor crew at work, while Valentino Rossi will not be in the game, as already anticipated in Bathurst.

Hence, car #46 changes its number and becomes #33 for Philipp Eng/Augusto Farfus/Maxime Martin.

At Porsche there is only the 911 GT3-R #10 of Grove Racing as team of the IGTC Independent Cup and entered in PRO-AM with Brenton Grove/Stephen Grove/Earl Bamber as drivers.

Finally we have four Audis in the group. Tresor Attempto Racing brings Mattia Drudi/Ricardo Feller/Patric Niederhauser on the #66 and Markus Winkelhock/Dennis Marschall/Alex Aka at the wheel of the #99, both among the PROs.

Then there is the #80 PRO-AM of MJR Motorsport for Marius Jackson/Mo Mia/Kwanda Makoena, a team that also lines up the R8 #51 GT4.

#66 Audi Sport Team Tresor Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller, Kelvin van der Linde Photo by: SRO

THE PROGRAM

Operations on the track begin on Thursday with the first practice sessions, to then move on to Pre-Qualifying and Qualifying (divided into three groups to establish the average time obtained by the various competitors behind the wheel) and the race which will start on Saturday at 12.00 Italian time. Let’s see in detail all the times updated with our zone.

Thursday 23 February

9:25 – 11:25: Test 1

1.55pm – 3.55pm: Test 2

17:40 – 19:10: Free practice

Friday 24 February

9:30 – 11:15: Pre-Qualifying

2.00pm – 2.15pm: Qualifying 1

2.22pm – 2.37pm: Qualifying 2

2.45pm – 3pm: Qualifying 3

Saturday 25 February

12:00 – 21:00: 9h of Kyalami

IGTC – 9h of Kyalami: Entry List