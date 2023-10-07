A Laurin Heinrich in super format achieved the Pole Position for the 8h of Indianapolis, the penultimate event of the Intercontinental GT Challenge of the season.

In the United States the young German showed off his muscles right from the start of the weekend and with the Huber Racing 911 he brought Mercedes and BMW into line, setting times that earned applause.

QUALIFICATIONS: Heinrich flies, Craft-Bamboo in the lead

Maximilian Goetz, Raffaele Marciello and Jules Gounon took the lead in qualifying by recording the fastest average time in the three 15-minute sessions.

Nine other cars, including the Huber Motorsport Porsche which set the best individual time thanks to Laurin Heinrich, joined the Craft-Bamboo Mercedes-AMG in the Top 10 entry to the Pole Shootout.

The official Mercedes-AMGs and the BMWs of Team WRT occupied the first four places, followed by the Porsches of Wright Motorsport and Huber, the M4 of BimmerWorld and ST Racing and the Ferrari of Sky Temesta, after the latter managed to pass the round at the expense of the DXDT team for just 0″017.

The RS1 Porsche was the only top ten finisher not nominated to score IGTC points.

Craft-Bamboo not only took first place in Q2, but also second in Q1 and Q3, with a lead of 0.126s over GruppeM’s AMG in the final combined times.

Maro Engel initially led Goetz by 0.066, but his lead was later overturned with interests by Marciello. However, last year’s 8 Hours winner was put in trouble by the impressive Ben Tuck and the Aston Martin of TRG for taking first place in Q2.

Gounon then made the final push, despite the fastest time coming at the hands of Heinrich, who in reality had achieved two rather fast laps to take first individual place.

Huber’s Porsche, which also features Antares Au, competing for the IGTC Independent Cup title, finished seventh in PRO-AM and is a candidate for the Pole Position. The 911 GT3 R itself has already achieved an unlikely record this year at the 24 Hours of Spa.

#77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing* Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maximilian Götz, Jules Gounon, Raffaele Marciello Photo by: SRO

POLE SHOOTOUT: Heinrich beats the Mercedes

Huber Motorsport and Porsche took the second Pole in a row in the IGTC after the one in Spa.

Heinrich beat Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz in the Shootout, with the 911 locking horns with the Mercedes-AMGs of Craft-Bamboo and GruppeM several times during the 15-minute session. The pole time was 1’22″707 and the German preceded Gounon by 0″033.

This result continues Huber’s impressive IGTC qualifying series, which began with Matteo Cairoli’s Pole at the 24 Hours of Spa in a Bronze Class car which, then as now, is also competing for the Independent Cup with Antares Au, also joined by Alfred Renauer this weekend.

Heinrich’s coup was even more impressive considering that Gounon took pole in the 8 Hours last year. The French-Andorrean was about to score a double when he managed to get behind Huber’s Porsche.

But Heinrich didn’t give up and regained the top of the rankings with a very small margin, even overtaking Stolz, who eventually finished third.

BMW’s three PRO crews finished fourth to sixth in the hands of Philipp Eng (Team WRT), Robby Foley (BimmerWorld) and Augusto Farfus (Team WRT), while Wright Motorsport’s 911 GT3 R finished seventh.

The Porsche-RS1 is in eighth place, one place ahead of the only Ferrari – and second IGTC Independent Cup entry – of Sky Tempesta and Eddie Cheever III.

The ST Racing BMW driven by Samantha Tan completed the Top10.

The 8h of Indianapolis will start at 6.15pm Italian time and will be visible live on Motorsport.com.

