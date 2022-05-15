The SunEnergy1 team won success with the # 75 car shared by Luca Stolz / Jules Gounon / Kenny Habul / Martin Konrad, who preceded the # 91 of Craft-Bamboo by about ten seconds (Maro Engel / Daniel Juncadella / Kevin Tse), while Triple Eight’s # 888 (Shane Van Gisbergen / Broc Feeney / Jefri Ibrahim) completed the podium further back.

Disappointment instead for Audi Sport, which was fighting for success with Team Valvoline’s R8 LMS # 74 until the ninth hour, when a penalty caused it to slide back. At the finish the best of the Four Rings are Kelvin Van Der Linde / Nathanael Berthon / Brad Schumacher fourth.

Top5 also for Lamborghini with the sixth place obtained by Tony D’Alberto / David Wall / Adrian Deitz / Grant Denyer (# 6 Wall Racing).

# 75 Triple Eight Engineering / SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Martin Konrad, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz

Gounon hits the encore despite Engel’s final pressure

Gounon’s second victory at Mount Panorama, albeit after 830 days and with different manufacturers, was made possible by a miscalculation of the times of the Valvoline Team riders and by the excellent stint of Stolz during his five hours at the steering wheel.

The fog on the mountain made it necessary to start behind the Safety Car in the pitch black of 5; 15 local time, before the race started in earnest two laps later. The initial stint featured Pole Shootout rivals Chaz Mostert and Kelvin Van Der Linde, who faced each other lap after lap, breaking a group of pursuers led by Stolz, Markus Winkelhock (Audi Sport Team Valvoline) and Feeney.

Further Safety Car entrances and pouring rain shuffled the cards. The engine change prevented Craft-Bamboo’s Mercedes-AMG from running on Saturday, leaving Engel starting from the last row. The German soon found himself twelfth but, stuck in traffic, was unable to recover further. Hence the unusual strategy of making mandatory pit stops during and immediately after Safety Car periods, to gain ground on rivals with faster driver changes during the race.

Meanwhile, Team Valvoline took an alternative approach to the # 74 car, giving priority to driver Am, Schumacher, over Van der Linde and Berthon. By completing most of the total driving time during the early Safety Car periods, Audi’s PROs were able to catch up time against rival AM-driven cars.

# 74 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Audi R8 GT3 Evo II: Brad Schumacher, Kelvin van der Linde, Nathanael Berthon Photo by: SRO

This strategy paid off when Van der Linde took the lead, albeit with a mandatory pit stop, passing Ibrahim and Tse at the end of the eighth hour. Stolz, whose SunEnergy1 team adopted a more conventional strategy and had already completed its nine changes, followed suit shortly thereafter, resulting in what should have been a thrilling finale between Mercedes-AMG and Audi.

All of this vanished because Team Valvoline received a two-minute penalty for exceeding Schumacher’s maximum consecutive driving time, which caused the vehicle to slide back one lap late.

SunEnergy1 thus inherited the lead, while Craft-Bamboo and Triple Eight completed the podium. In the wet finish, Stolz managed to gain almost 20 seconds on Juncadella, before switching to slick tires and handing over the wheel to Gounon.

Engel, who had boarded the Craft-Bamboo car the previous lap, took a big risk ending up in gravel at ‘Hell Corner’ and potential damage to the splitter as he tried to detach Van Gisbergen and reduce the gap from Gounon. . The two fought lap after lap, divided by 13 seconds until the final pit stop lap.

Both crews, as well as Triple Eight, have chosen to mount a new set of Pirelli slick tires for the last hour. Craft-Bamboo was faster and Engel found himself eight seconds behind, but Gounon kept his lead all the way to the checkered flag.

The Triple Eight failed to match the pace of its Mercedes-AMG brand peers, as evidenced by the fact that Supercars and Bathurst champion Van Gisbergen lost contact with the former two.

# 91 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Kevin Tse, Daniel Juncadella, Maro Engel

The Audi Sport chews bitterly with Van der Linde posting impressive lap times, as well as the fastest all day, in the past two hours. Car # 74 finished the race one lap from the lead in fourth position.

The R8 LMS Evo II GT3 of the Coinspot team, which started from the Pole, had several problems despite Mostert’s evident fast pace, before retiring for good after hitting the wall near the ‘Skyline’.

The Porsche of Grove Racing also stopped in the same stretch of track and seemed destined to finish fifth. Instead, Wall Racing’s measured approach helped Lamborghini achieve its best result ever at Bathurst, with the overall Top5.

Hallmarc’s Audi, shared by Lee Holdsworth / Dean Fiore / Marc Cini is sixth ahead of Team Valvoline’s second R8 with Markus Winkelhock / Ricardo Feller / Yasser Shahin at the wheel.

The BRM Team can be satisfied with its eighth place, after the car was repaired on Saturday. Nick Percat and Joey Mawson made the most of the wet conditions to take the lead in the early stages of the race, before the time it took to fix a broken headlight plunged the car, which also included Mark Rosser, at the bottom of the race. order.

INTERCONTINENTAL GT CHALLENGE – 12h di Bathurst: Race