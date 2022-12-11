The tenth edition of 12 Gulf Hoursfourth and last stage of theInternational GT Challengereserved several celebrations in the pits of Yas Marina, circuit where one of the most followed endurance events in the world was held. Above all, the conquest of the world title of Daniel Juncadellawho despite the fear of retiring after only 47 laps still managed to maintain the leadership of the drivers’ standings also thanks to the 4th place final of Luke Stolzhis direct opponent for the title fight.

What made this success possible, the first of his career in this category, was above all the shotgun all Ferrari driver of the team AF Corse, authentic ruler of the race in the United Arab Emirates. In front of the trio formed by Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera and Davide Rigon, the victory went to Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Fuoco and James Calado, for a large part of the race, stably in command of the race. Moreover, for the team that took to the track with the 488 GT3, it is a great return to the top step of the podium after an absence of almost ten years.

The last success, in fact, dates back to 2014, in that case with two other Italians such as Michele Rugolo and the aforementioned Rigon together with New Zealander Stephen Wyatt. Conversely, Ferrari had not established itself in this competition since 2018, in that case with the Swiss team Kessel Racing, brought to success again by Rigon, Pier Guidi and the Polish Michał Broniszewski. Finally, the Audi of the Sainteloc team of Christopher Haase, Patric Niederhausen and Erwan Bastard completed the podium with 3rd place.

In this way, Juncadella spent almost 12 hours with his fingers crossed for the fate of his championship, now officially added to his wall following the success of this season’s GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. I like the tweet he published almost an hour after the checkered flag, in which he made a clear reference to the problems faced by Ferrari in Formula 1 this year, in the hope that the Cavallino would not ‘betray’ him sooner nice: “My championship in the hands of Ferrari. In 2022. It looks awful.” Still on the subject of Ferrari, it should finally be underlined the 7th place by Kevin Magnussenobtained together with his father Jan and the American Mark Kvamme.