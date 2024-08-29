Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 08/29/2024 – 8:37

The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) slowed more than analysts expected in August, rising 0.29%, after having advanced 0.61% in the previous month, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported this Thursday.

The expectation in a Reuters survey of analysts was for an increase of 0.46%.

With the month’s result, the index now accumulates a 12-month increase of 4.26%.

The IGP-M, also known as “rent inflation”, calculates producer, consumer and construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month, and is used as a reference for rental contracts.

“The three component indexes of the IGP-M showed a slowdown in the transition from July to August,” pointed out André Braz, coordinator of price indexes.

“In the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), the main factors in the decline were commodities… In the Consumer Price Index (IPC), the food group stood out with a sharper drop, influenced by the good harvest of fresh products”, he added.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for 60% of the overall index and measures changes in wholesale prices, rose 0.29% in August, after rising 0.68% in the previous month.

In the IPA, the highlights in the slowdown were items in the raw materials stage, such as iron ore (-5.54%, compared to +0.78 in July), potatoes (-27.65%, compared to -7.11% in July), soybean meal (-5.55%, compared to -0.32% in July) and beans (-9.68%, compared to +0.99% in July).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which accounts for 30% of the overall index, rose 0.09% in the period, after having increased 0.30% in July.

The greatest impact was exerted by the Education, Reading and Recreation group, which showed an increase of 0.48% in August after advancing 2.00% in the previous month, with emphasis on the item air tickets (+2.60%, compared to +12.06% in July).

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) rose by 0.64% in the period, from a rise of 0.69% in July.