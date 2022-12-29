BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) rose by 0.45% in December, after four consecutive months of deflation, showing an acceleration in the prices of some important foodstuffs, mainly to producers, data showed. from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) this Thursday.

Even so, the data came below the high of 0.54% expected by the market, according to a Reuters poll. With the December result, the index closes the year with an increase of 5.45%.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for 60% of the general index and measures changes in wholesale prices, increased by 0.47% in December, after falling by 0.94% in November. Among foodstuffs, some of the biggest increases to the producer were registered in the prices of beans (from -1.45% in November to 15.36% in December), cattle (from -2.20% to 1.55%) and oil of refined soy (from 2.57% to 7.35%).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which accounts for 30% of the overall index, slowed down, registering an increase of 0.44% in December, compared to 0.64% in November. Five of the eight expense classes that make up the index recorded a decrease in their rates of change, with health and personal care, gasoline and airline tickets among the highlights.

Some foodstuffs, however, also saw acceleration in price increases, such as tomatoes (from 18.13% to 19.12%) and onions (17.36% to 24.80%).

Finally, the National Construction Cost Index (INCC) increased by 0.27% in December, compared to 0.14% in November.

The IGP-M calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.

