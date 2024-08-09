Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 9:56

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) rose 0.33% in the first preview of August, after registering an increase of 0.15% in the same reading in July, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported this Friday, 9th.

Among the openings, the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M) accelerated from 0.18% to 0.31%, while the Consumer Price Index (IPC-M) went from a drop of 0.10% to a rise of 0.22%.

The Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) rose to 0.69%, after rising 0.41% in the previous reading.