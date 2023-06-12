Estadão Contenti

06/12/2023

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) retreated 1.95% in the first preview of June, after falling 1.13% in the same reading of May, informed this Monday morning, 12, the Getulio Vargas Foundation ( FGV). The contraction was driven by deflation in the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which fell by 2.74%, compared to a fall of 1.74% in the same period of May. The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M) also contracted in the period, 0.30%, compared to an increase of 0.64%. The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) accelerated from 0.10% to 0.72%.























