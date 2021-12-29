The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), the index that serves as the basis for defining the rent, closed December at 0.87%, according to the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) this Wednesday (29). In the year, the so-called rent inflation ended with a high of 17.78%.

Compared to 2020, the IGP-M decelerated, since last year the index accumulated an increase of 23.14% – the highest since 2002 – and had closed December at 0.96%.

+ Petrobras to appeal decision suspending gas increase in Rio

According to FGV, the three items that weighed most in the composition of the IGP-M for December were the prices of cattle (11.69%), coffee (12.52%) and sugar cane (2.83% ).

The acceleration of the December IGP-M was driven by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which reversed the sign and changed from a deflation of 0.29% in November to a high of 0.95%. The wholesale price index accumulated inflation of 20.57% in 2021, after 31.63% in 2020.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M) decelerated from 0.93% in November to 0.84% ​​in December. Consumer inflation ended the year with a total increase of 9.32%, well above the 4.81% registered last year.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) decelerated from 0.71% in November to 0.30% in December, as had already been released by the FGV last Thursday, 23. The indicator accumulated an increase of 14, 03% in 2021, after 8.66% in 2020.

