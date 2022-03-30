(Reuters) – The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) rose 1.74% in March, after increasing 1.83% in the previous month, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) said on Wednesday. .

The data came above expectations in a Reuters poll with analysts for a 1.37% advance.

The IGP-M calculates producer, consumer and civil construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.

(By Camila Moreira)

