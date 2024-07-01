The median of the Focus report for inflation measured by the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) of 2024 rose from 3.22% to 3.39% according to data released this Monday, 1. A month earlier, it was of 2.90%. The intermediate estimate for 2025 increased from 3.81% to 3.90%. A month ago, it was 3.80%. General price indices, calculated by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), respond to exchange rate performance and variations in wholesale products, such as commodities.



