Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 09/12/2023 – 9:00

O General Market Price Index (IGP-M) closed November with an increase of 0.59%, accumulating drops of 3.89% in the year and 3.46% in the last 12 months. The percentage is known, among other references, for being widely used for calculations in the real estate sector, such as readjusting rental contracts. Even with a small drop, at the end of the year and organizing personal finances, is it worth trying to get a discount on the rental price before the end of 2023?

The possibility, in this case, is for those who have contracts that complete 12 months in this period between November/December. First of all, it is necessary to check whether the rental contract uses the IGP-M as a basis.

“At the time of annual adjustments, it is important to re-read the contract, to see the adjustment criteria, the correction index, when this contract is expiring, to assess whether it is a good time to also carry out a contractual review”, advises Gustavo Macedo, coordinator of the Economics course at Ibmec RJ.

The annual rent adjustment is a right guaranteed to the owner by the Tenancy Law (art. 18 of Law no. 8,245, of 1991) and provided for in the contract, always based on some inflation index (IGP-M, IPCA or other) . Rent adjustment indices, whatever used, must only apply once a year (on the contract anniversary date), on the value in reais.

“During the period in which the IGP-M reached annual rates above 30%, many owners avoided passing on the price rise, in dialogue with tenants. At this time of negative variation, it is quite possible that owners will suggest maintaining the price, to avoid a greater loss of the real rental value”, says Thiago Reis, data manager at the QuintoAndar platform.

Check out tips from the QuintoAndar expert for negotiating and having arguments ‘up your sleeve’:

Before even opening negotiations, it is worth seeking information about the rental value of similar properties in the region and whether there have been any changes in recent months, understanding whether there is a devaluation or whether the price has remained stable;

It’s also worth talking to people who live in the same condominium and researching other similar properties nearby. This helps give you a better sense of the real value at the moment. All of this contributes to

negotiate a value that is fairer for everyone – tenant and owner;

Being transparent and seeking empathy are essential at this time. Renegotiation, however, if it occurs during the current contract, always depends on the owner's prior arrangement.

Is it worth talking directly to the owner or the broker?

In this case, the Ibmec professor advises that it depends: it’s worth going to those who may be more willing to negotiate.

With QuintoAndar, for example, there is an intermediary in the process, but the platform encourages dialogue between tenant and property owner so that they can find the best scenario for both. “The tenant simply needs to access the application with their user account and open a chat directly with the owner. If there is a consensus between both, the agreed change is formalized (again, also through the application)”, reinforces Reis.

Keep an eye

Even for those who are not going to negotiate the value at this time, it is necessary to keep an eye on possible readjustments. Having the contract in hand and checking pre-adjustment agreements are the first step so that tenants are not caught by surprise.

“Rent adjustment indices, whatever used, should only apply once a year (on the contract anniversary date), on the value in reais”, explains Reis. At QuintoAndar, the index is calculated in the anniversary month of your contract, when the inflation index defined in the contract is checked, the accumulated percentage of the last 12 months is analyzed and multiplied by the rental value.