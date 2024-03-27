From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/27/2024 – 8:51

O IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) fell 0.47% in March and registered deflation for the 2nd month in a row, as reported this Wednesday, 27th, the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), after a decline of 0.52% in February.

With this result, the index accumulates a drop of -0.91% in the year and -4.26% in the last 12 months. “In March 2023, the index had registered a rate of 0.05% in the month and had accumulated an increase of 0.17% in the previous 12 months”, concluded FGV.

Just like in February, what caused the IGP-M to fall were producer prices, which fell 0.77% while consumer prices rose again, although they slowed down, from 0.53% in February to 0.29% in March.

The IGP-M calculates producer, consumer and construction prices between the 21st of the previous month and the 20th of the reference month.